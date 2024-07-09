Wrongful death lawsuit against West Virginia state troopers settled in Maryland man’s death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge has approved a $1 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit that accused West Virginia state police troopers of using excessive force on a Maryland man who was walking along a highway. The settlement was approved Tuesday for the estate of Edmond Exline. The lawsuit said three troopers tackled and handcuffed him and used a Taser on him February 2023 along Interstate 81 near Martinsburg. The lawsuit said Exline was unarmed. He died at a hospital. Gov. Jim Justice said during a March 2023 briefing that he had watched police video involving Exline and called it “very, very concerning.”

