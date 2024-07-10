12 schoolchildren and their driver are killed when their minibus crashes in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A road accident in South Africa has killed 12 schoolchildren and their driver. Officials say a truck slammed into the back of the minibus carrying the children on Wednesday on a road in Gauteng province, causing it to overturn and catch fire. The accident took place a day after schools reopened after the winter holidays. Seven other children were injured in the accident, which took place near the town of Merafong, west of the country’s economic hub Johannesburg. Education and transport officials visited the scene of the crash and the injured children at a hospital in the nearby area of Carletonville.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.