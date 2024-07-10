Death of man pinned by hotel guards in Milwaukee is reviewed as a homicide, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The death of a Black man who was pinned last month to the ground by hotel security guards in Milwaukee is being reviewed as a homicide. The Milwaukee County district attorney’s office said Wednesday it is awaiting full autopsy results after the June 30 death of Dvontaye Mitchell. Media outlets have reported that the 43-year-old Mitchell died after four security guards held him down on his abdomen. Police have said Mitchell caused a disturbance and fought with the guards as they were escorting him out. The case has drawn comparisons to the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

