Ex-senator, Illinois governor candidate McCann gets 3 1/2 years for fraud and money laundering

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois state senator and candidate for governor will spend 3 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to fraudulent use of campaign funds, money laundering and tax evasion. U.S. District Judge Colleen Lawless on Wednesday also ordered William “Sam” McCann to pay $684,000 in restitution. The 54-year-old McCann was charged with seven counts of wire fraud and single counts of money laundering and tax evasion. McCann was a state senator from 2011 to 2019 and ran as a third-party candidate for governor in 2018. He spent nearly $700,000 in campaign funds on personal vehicles, a loan, two mortgages, a family vacation and more.

