Harris focuses on her personal story, not Biden questions, as she speaks to Black and Asian voters

DALLAS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris held events on successive days this week highlighting her racial identity and personal background. She is the first Black woman and person of Asian descent to serve as vice president, which could help President Joe Biden’s flagging reelection and make her a potentially formidable replacement if he withdraws. On Tuesday, she went to address Asian Americans in Las Vegas. A day later, she spoke to a gathering of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority that she pledged as a student at historically Black Howard University. Biden has insisted he won’t end his campaign.

