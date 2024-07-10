How does Venezuela’s presidential election work?

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government faces its toughest electoral test in decades in a July 28 presidential election, which could give President Nicolas Maduro another six years in power or end the self-described socialist policies that once successfully boosted anti-poverty programs but whose sustained mismanagement later pushed the country into an ongoing economic crisis. For years, opposition politicians boycotted elections they saw as rigged, but as the government’s popularity has ebbed former rivals have banded together in an attempt to change the government at the ballot box. It will have to overcome advantages that the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela has built into the system.

