Jeep falls from a mountain road into a ravine in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing 14 people

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a jeep has fallen from a mountain road into a ravine in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing 14 people. The incident happened on Wednesday in the Neelam Valley. A government administrator Nadeem Janjua said rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. He said the cause of the accident is still to be determined. Kashmir is divided between neighboring India and Pakistan, both countries claim the entire territory. Road accidents are common in Pakistan mainly because of poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws and safety standards.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.