Philadelphia won’t seek death penalty in Temple U. officer’s death. Colleagues and family are upset

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s top prosecutor won’t seek the death penalty for a teenager charged with fatally shooting a Temple University officer. The decision Wednesday has angered the officer’s colleagues and family. District Attorney Larry Krasner has long been a vocal opponent of capital punishment, and Pennsylvania has a moratorium on the practice. Nineteen-year-old suspect Miles Pfeffer is accused of gunning down 31-year-old Christopher Fitzgerald last year as the officer gave chase after a series of robberies and carjackings. Fitzgerald was a married father of four.

