Pop-soul band Lake Street Dive wants to spread a little joy around. What’s wrong with that?

NEW YORK (AP) — They call it a “joyful rebellion.” The musicians of Lake Street Dive, a pop-soul band born in Boston nearly two decades ago, are upbeat on their new disc “Good Together” and want to bring fans along for the party. They’ve slowly and steadily built an audience to the point where Lake Street Dive is headlining Madison Square Garden this fall. Singer Rachael Price says taking a positive attitude was a necessary business decision. They often played bars where no one knew their music, so, they wanted some hummable songs that would catch people’s attention. One sidelight of their career is a penchant for well-chosen cover songs.

