Seeking carbon-free power, Virginia utility considers small nuclear reactors

Virginia’s largest utility says it will explore the possibility of using small nuclear reactors to meet growing electricity demands. The move would also help Dominion Energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Dominion said Wednesday that it has asked producers of small nuclear reactors to evaluate their feasibility for Virginia. They would be based at the site of Dominion’s North Anna nuclear power plant outside Richmond. Nuclear power has been emerging as an attractive option for states moving away from fossil fuels. A new generation of smaller reactors are considered to be cheaper. But critics say there are still risks.

