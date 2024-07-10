UN declares 2025 to 2034 the decade to combat increasing sand and dust storms from Africa to China
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has declared 2025 to 2034 the United Nations Decade on Combating Sand and Dust Storms — extreme weather events that are increasing and threaten health and economies from central Africa to northern China. It adopted a resolution by consensus Wednesday. Uganda’s U.N. Ambassador Godfrey Kwoba, who introduced the resolution on behalf of the Group of 77, a powerful U.N. group of 134 developing countries and China, told the 193-member assembly the initiative aims to “halt and mitigate the negative effects of sand and dust storms” through “international and regional cooperation.”