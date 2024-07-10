Woman sentenced to 35 years to life for slaying of Hollywood consultant in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to the killing of entertainment consultant and social justice advocate Michael Latt last November has been sentenced to 35 years to life in prison. Jameelah Michl was sentenced by a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday. She pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder and burglary. Authorities say she had been stalking a director who was friends with Latt when she knocked on his door, forced her way in and shot him. Latt worked with directors including Ava DuVernay and Ryan Coogler. His death was mourned throughout Hollywood. Michl’s attorney told the court that her client is “deeply saddened by the tremendous amount of pain she has caused to so many.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.