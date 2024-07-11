2 Australians and a Filipina killed in Philippine hotel, officials say

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Officials say two Australian nationals and their Filipina companion were killed in a hotel in a popular resort city south of the Philippine capital, and police were trying to identify and track down the suspects. A hotel worker found the bodies of the victims, whose hands and feet were tied, in a room at the Lake Hotel in Tagaytay city, south of Manila on Wednesday, according to a police statement. Police did not identify the victims or provide other details of what it said was a “murder incident.” Tagaytay Mayor Abraham Tolentino apologized to the families of the victims. The victims were believed to be a man in his 50s from Australia, his Philippine-born partner and her Filipina relative.

