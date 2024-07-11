Brazil’s intelligence agency under Bolsonaro spied on judiciary and lawmakers, police say

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An investigation into Brazil’s federal police alleges that the country’s intelligence agency spied on members of the judiciary, lawmakers and journalists under former President Jair Bolsonaro. Among those targeted were Chamber Speaker Arthur Lira, Supreme Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the former governor of Sao Paulo João Dória as well as members of the environmental agency Ibama, according to a Supreme Court document signed by Moraes himself. Police on Thursday carried out five preventive arrest warrants to dismantle a “criminal organization” that illegally monitored public authorities and produced fake news using systems from Brazil’s intelligence agency, known by its Portuguese acronym ABIN.

