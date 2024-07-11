Families of workers killed in Idaho airport hangar collapse sue construction company

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The families of two construction workers killed when an airport hangar in Idaho collapsed are suing several companies that were involved in the building process, alleging the businesses recklessly cut corners and used inappropriate materials for the build. The private hangar at the Boise airport was still under construction when it collapsed under high winds on Jan. 31, killing three people and injuring nine others. The families of Mario Sontay and Mariano Coc filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Big D Builders, Steel Building Systems, Inland Crane and Speck Steel in federal court earlier this week. They are asking for unspecified monetary damages.

