For Nicolas Cage, making a serial killer horror movie was a healing experience

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Nicolas Cage first read the script for “Longlegs” and considered the part of the titular occultist serial killer, he knew exactly from whom he would draw inspiration for the role: his mother. He said witnessing her struggle with mental illness throughout his life was something he needed to process. The experience of making “Longlegs,” a Neon release opening in theaters Friday, was ultimately a cathartic one for the Oscar winner. “Longlegs” follows FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) who, not long after being assigned to investigate a series of gruesome murders, realizes her own connection to the killer, played by Cage.

