Group sues federal government, claims it ignores harms of idle offshore oil and gas infrastructure

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An environmental group has sued the Department of Interior in federal court for allegedly failing to account for the harms caused by delays in properly shutting down offshore oil and gas infrastructure. Arizona-based nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity argues that the Department of Interior must study the environmental impact of delays in decommissioning offshore oil and gas infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico to comply with federal law. More than 2,700 oil wells and 500 platforms in the Gulf of Mexico have missed federal deadlines for decommissioning as of June 2023.

