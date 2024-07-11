Head of UN migration agency says it reaps funds, but worries about politics loom over aid groups

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the U.N. migration agency says it has taken in hundreds of millions in new funding and diversified its donor base. The announcement comes as other U.N. groups have struggled to get needed money and the results of elections worldwide are raising questions about future support. Amy Pope — a former migration adviser to President Joe Biden who got his support for her successful campaign to lead the International Organization for Migration last year — says she’s not doing the bidding of any government and is focused on addressing all the complexities of migration.

