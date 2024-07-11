Mexico’s most dangerous city for police suffers simultaneous attacks that kill 2 more officers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The embattled police force of the Mexican city of Celaya has seen two more police officers shot to death, amid a wave of targeted attacks believed to have been carried out by a drug cartel. A total of 18 Celaya police officers have been shot to death so far this year, making the city of a half million inhabitants probably the most dangerous city in the hemisphere for police. Authorities confirmed Thursday that gunmen opened fire on police in at least four different locations in and around Celaya on Wednesday. Police sources and the federal government said the brutal Santa Rosa de Lima gang appears to have been behind the attacks.

