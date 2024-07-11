Milan fashion mainstay Giorgio Armani celebrates 90th birthday like any other day: at work

MILAN (AP) — Milan fashion stalwart Giorgio Armani celebrated his 90th birthday on Thursday just like any other day — at work. The designer told the Milan daily Corriere della Sera that “I couldn’t live my life any other way.” The newspaper reported that Armani was meant to spend the day celebrating with friends and family in the south of France. Instead, energized by the recent success of the Armani Prive’ couture during Paris Fashion Week, he has set to work on his next womenswear collection, which will be unveiled in October in New York City.

