Officials plead for $9 million in aid weeks after Hurricane Beryl devastates the southeast Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials say people in the southeast Caribbean urgently need food, water and shelter nearly two weeks after Hurricane Beryl crushed the region as a Category 4 storm. The U.N. and the prime ministers of Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines pleaded Thursday for at least $9 million in assistance from the international community. Thousands of people across the archipelago were left homeless by the storm, which killed at least seven people and destroyed schools, businesses and livelihoods. Beryl set a record for the first-ever Category 4 storm in June in the Atlantic, making landfall July 1 on Carriacou in Grenada and swiping nearby islands.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.