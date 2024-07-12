375-pound loggerhead sea turtle returns to Atlantic Ocean after 3 months of rehab in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 375-pound sea turtle has been released back into the Atlantic Ocean after three months of rehabilitation in Florida. Officials with the Brevard Zoo released a male loggerhead named Bubba on Wednesday afternoon in Cocoa Beach. Officials say biologists with Inwater Research found Bubba in St. Lucie County on April 10. They noticed injuries to both front flippers and used a crane to pull him out of the water and into a carrier in their pickup truck to bring him to the zoo. A preliminary exam found that Bubba had likely been injured in a predator attack. The sea turtle was also dealing with an intensive infestation of marine leeches, which were causing anemia. Biologists estimate Bubba is 60 to 75 years old.

