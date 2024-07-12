Skip to Content
News

Late-night comics have long been relentless in skewering Donald Trump. Now it’s Joe Biden’s turn

KVIA
By
Published 3:49 PM

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Since Donald Trump’s emergence on the political scene, late-night comics like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel have made him a relentless target. But since President Joe Biden’s poor showing in the debate with Trump two weeks ago, the comics have retrained their guns. It shows that comedy — not political favoritism — eventually rules their world, says television expert Robert Thompson. Biden’s troubles seemed to pain Stephen Colbert, even as he has joked about them. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, a relentless Trump critic who worked at a Biden fundraiser last month, has yet to weigh in on the topic since he’s taking the summer off.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content