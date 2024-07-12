New heat wave in Greece expected to last at least a week. North Macedonia also swelters

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have warned of an impending weeklong heat wave during the summer tourist season, with a high risk of dangerous wildfires, as much of southern Europe swelters under high temperatures. The new heat wave comes on the heels of the hottest June on record in Greece, according to preliminary weather service data. In neighboring North Macedonia, authorities have also issued a weeklong heat alert starting Friday in the small, landlocked Balkan country.

