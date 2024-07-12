Prosecutors in Karen Read case argue against dismissing any charges

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors in the Karen Read murder case are arguing against dropping any charges after her mistrial. Their motion Friday says the defense request to drop charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly accident is based on what they call “hearsay, conjecture and legally inappropriate reliance as to the substance of jury deliberations.” Read’s defense cites four jurors who they say said unanimous not-guilty verdicts were reached on those two charges. They want to question all 12 as they push against a retrial, saying that trying her again for murder would be unconstitutional double jeopardy.

