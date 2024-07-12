Young person in Canada dies from Hurricane Beryl’s remnants

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — A young person has been found dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Canada’s Atlantic coast province of Nova Scotia as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl swept through the province. Police say the young person disappeared under the rushing water at a park in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. Police say the young person was playing with friends when the flash flooding began. The mayor of the town said the rain came as tides were rising, which caused major flooding. Beryl has left catastrophe in its wake as it decimated Caribbean islands, moved to Mexico and then struck Texas earlier this week. As the remnants of Beryl swept north, it produced floodwaters in Vermont that killed two people.

