Extravagant wedding celebrations for the son of Asia’s richest man conclude with a reception

MUMBAI, India (AP) — A wedding reception in India completes the monthslong celebrations as the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, married his longtime girlfriend. The newlyweds were cheered by friends and relatives on Sunday at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive — a convention center built and owned by the Ambani family — in what many have dubbed the wedding of the year. Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant. Former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, as well as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and many others attended the ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.

