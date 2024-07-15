Rebuilding coastal communities after hurricanes is complex, and can change the character of a place

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For hurricane survivors, rebuilding after weather disasters can be a long and expensive process. The hundreds of thousands of dollars it can cost to build new homes on stilts, as some regulations require, can be cost prohibitive for many people. So too are the rising rates of flood insurance. The U.S. government has provided billions of dollars into projects to help cities and towns withstand sea level rise, intensifying storms and more. But as the impacts of climate change increasingly threaten coastal communities, protecting them is complex and getting harder.

