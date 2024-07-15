Search suspended for pilot and passenger after tour helicopter crash off Hawaii’s Kauai island

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities have suspended the search for a tour helicopter pilot and one of his passengers. The helicopter was carrying the pilot and a couple from Kentucky when it crashed into the ocean off Hawaii’s Kauai island last week. Lifeguards recovered the body of a woman soon after a hiker reported seeing the helicopter hit the water. The U.S. Coast Guard and Kauai officials say they stopped searching for the two men on Sunday after about 60 hours across hundreds of square miles. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. It’s the latest in a series of crashes to plague the air tour industry in recent years.

