Thailand is set to roll out a controversial $13.8 billion handout plan in digital money to citizens

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister has said that eligible businesses and individuals can register from August for digital cash handouts, a controversial program that will cost billions of dollars and is meant to boost the lagging economy. The government announced in April the widely criticized ambitious plan, named the “Digital Wallet,” meant to give about $275 to 50 million citizens in digital money to spend at local businesses. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted on the social platform X on Monday, saying the registration will begin Aug.1. The program was a major campaign promise by the ruling party ahead of last year’s general election.

