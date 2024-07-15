The man killed at a Trump rally died shielding his family. Neighbors share stories of 2 others hurt

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Loved ones of the man killed when a sniper opened fire at a rally for former President Donald Trump describe him as a beloved family man and girl dad who served his community with “quiet resilience.” An obituary released Monday for 50-year-old Corey Comperatore says he had worked as a project engineer, Army reservist and volunteer firefighter. He died Saturday during an attempt to kill Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Gov. Josh Shapiro says Comperatore spent his final moments shielding his family from gunfire before he was killed. Two other bystanders injured in the attack remained hospitalized Monday in critical but stable condition.

