2nd Washington man pleads not guilty in 2022 attacks on Oregon electrical grids

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A second Washington state man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of damaging a power substation in Oregon in 2022. Zachary Rosenthal, of Tacoma, Washington, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court in Portland to three counts of damaging an energy facility. According to the indictment, on Nov. 24 and 28, 2022, Rosenthal is accused of damaging the Ostrander Substation in Oregon City, Oregon, and the Sunnyside Substation in Clackamas, Oregon, with the intent of interrupting or impairing the function of both facilities, Both facilities are involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity.

