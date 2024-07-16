An order blocking a rule to help LGBTQ+ kids applies to hundreds of schools. Some want to block more

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge’s order blocking a Biden administration rule for protecting LGBTQ+ students from discrimination applies to hundreds of schools and colleges across the U.S. A group that opposes the rule now hopes to extend it further. Kansas-based U.S. District Judge John Broome, an appointee of then-President Donald Trump, blocked the rule in that state, as well as in Alaska, Utah and Wyoming. On Monday, the groups filed a list of more than 1,100 schools and colleges in at least 47 states. But one is asking Broome to block the rule in every county where a member lives and that covers many major cities.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.