Detroit-area county to pay $7 million to family of man killed while jailed for drunken driving

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area county has agreed to pay $7 million to the family of a man who was severely beaten by another man while in jail for drunken driving. Thomas Carr died a year ago after suffering severe head injuries while serving a brief sentence for drunken driving. He was attacked in his cell by a man who was being held on domestic violence charges and had a history of mental health problems. Carr’s family says jail staff knew the cellmate was a risk but did not did not house him in a mental health unit or segregate him from others.

