Biden and Trump accuse each other of weakening America’s foreign policy. Here are the facts

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a relative rarity for presidential elections, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have long records on foreign policy and clearly stated positions on many of the world’s hot spots. Trump’s allies at the Republican National Convention are expected to argue that Biden has weakened America’s standing abroad and permitted the outbreak of conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the Israelis and Palestinians. Biden, a Democrat who ran four years ago on a message of shoring up America’s foreign alliances and reversing Trump policies, argues that he has restored U.S. standing abroad. Speakers at the GOP convention Wednesday are expected to focus on national security and foreign policy issues.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.