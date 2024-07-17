Skip to Content
Can a lottery winner run an effective foundation? Meet Roy Cockrum

KVIA
By
Published 7:05 AM

Chronicle of Philanthropy

In the early 1980s, soon after graduating from college, Roy Cockrum was trying to make it as an actor in New York. He was hanging on by his fingernails, getting paid $40 a show for two supporting roles in the off-Broadway comedy “Vampire Lesbians of Sodom.” Then, in 2014, at age 58, Cockrum’s luck abruptly changed. Cockrum won America’s Powerball lottery, collecting a lump-sum check for $153 million. Instead of spending it all on himself, he decided to take half his after-tax winnings, about $60 million, and set up a foundation focused on helping U.S. nonprofit theaters rediscover their boldness.

Associated Press

