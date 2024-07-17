Cyprus plans to build a major naval base to play a larger geopolitical role, says defense minister

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ defense minister says plans are in motion to build a major naval base on the east Mediterranean island nation’s southern coast capable of hosting large ships from European Union countries and other nations to carry out a variety of missions including humanitarian aid deliveries to the tumultuous Middle East region. Vasilis Palmas told reporters Wednesday that Cyprus’ recently elevated geopolitical role as the European Union’s closest member to the Middle East warrants the construction of infrastructure that can support policies geared toward the region. Cyprus has in recent months been the staging ground for the collection and delivery of donated humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Gaza. The aid is being shipped from the Cypriot port of Larnaca to the Pale

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.