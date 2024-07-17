EPA watchdog investigating delays in how the agency used sensor plane after fiery Ohio derailment

The EPA’s internal watchdog will investigate why the agency didn’t get its specialized plane loaded with advanced sensors into the air over East Palestine until four days after the disastrous Norfolk Southern derailment last year. The Associated Press reported on a whistleblower’s concerns this spring about the problems in the way the Environmental Protection Agency deployed its ASPECT plane that could have provided crucial information to first responders about whether they truly needed to blow open five tank cars and burn the vinyl chloride inside. A separate investigation determined those cars weren’t likely to explode as officials feared. An EPA spokesman said Wednesday the agency will cooperate with the Inspector General. Previously, officials have defended the way they used the plane.

