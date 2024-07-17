Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ wrapped at this Georgia hotel. Soon, it’ll be open for business

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — The newest Coppola family property, The All-Movie, will soon host production companies and tourists in Peachtree City, an Atlanta suburb. Francis Ford Coppola originally purchased the property for the production of his latest film, “Megalopolis,” and the hotel will open its doors on July 25. Since Georgia enacted tax breaks for the film industry in 2008, the state has emerged as a production hub. Previously a Days Inn, the hotel now has post-production facilities, recording rooms, editing suites and screening spaces. Guests can rent themed suites or the room Coppola stayed in during the production of “Megalopolis” will also be available for guests.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.