Germany to impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Cabinet has approved legislation that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters. It’s a response to incidents such as disruptive protests by climate activists. The bill, which must still be passed by lawmakers, foresees punishment ranging up to a two-year prison sentence for people who intentionally intrude on “airside” areas of airports such as taxiways or runways and endanger civil aviation. So far, such intrusions can only draw a fine. A sentence of up to five years would be possible in cases where someone forces their way into an airport with banned objects such as a weapon, some knives or poisonous substances, or if the intrusion is intended to enable or cover up another offense.

