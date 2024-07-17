La Clinica de Familia hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for new dental building in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The ceremony was held on July 17th at 10 a.m. at 510 E. Lisa Chaparral, NM 88081. The new facility will house 2 certified dentist, 1 hygienist and 4 dental assistants.

Virgil Medina, Chief Executive Officer at La Clinica de Familia said "What I think people don't necessarily understand about their overall health is that it all starts in the mouth, right? So having the ability to ensure your mouth if well taken care of is going to lead to a better physical health."

La Clinica de Familia says they will also be able to open additional services that include pediatrics, the expansion of behavioral health services women’s Health and family support.