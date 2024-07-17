Lionel Messi asked to apologize for Argentina players’ racist chant

Lionel Messi is facing calls to apologize for racist chants made by Argentina players after they won the Copa America on Sunday. An Argentinean government official said Messi, who is the team captain, and the president of the country’s soccer federation, Claudio Tapia, should apologize after a video was shared on social media showing members of Argentina’s triumphant squad singing a racist chant about French players with African heritage. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez said he was “truly sorry” for the incident and his club Chelsea said it had begun disciplinary action. Chelsea said discriminatory behavior was “completely unacceptable.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.