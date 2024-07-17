Turkish legislators hold tense debate on bill to control stray dogs. Critics fear a mass culling

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish parliamentary commission has begun debating a contentious bill to manage the country’s substantial stray dog population. Animal rights advocates fear that the measure, debated on Wednesday, could result in the mass culling of the animals and are calling for its withdrawal. An estimated four million stray animals are wandering the Turkey’s streets and rural areas. Under the proposal, stray dogs would be removed from the streets and placed into shelters where they would be neutered and spayed. Dogs that are sick, believed to have rabies or exhibiting aggressive behavior would be euthanized.

