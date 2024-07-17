Skip to Content
TxDOT launches Anti-Speeding Campaign

TxDOT's statewide initiative aims to reduce the number of speed-related accidents by increasing enforcement.
Published 11:36 AM

The Texas Department of Transportation launched a new campaign to crack down on speeding across the Lone Star state.

In partnership with local law enforcement agencies, the Department of Transportation's "Be Safe. Drive Smart." campaign aims to remind drivers to abide by speed limits and drive in ways appropriate for the road conditions.

According to local TxDOT officials, last year in El Paso, 3,852 traffic crashes involved speeding, resulting in 35 fatalities and 87 serious injuries. In addition, fatalities resulting from traffic crashes involving speeding increased 47.2% and serious injuries increased 10.6%.

Operation Slowdown, the initiative designed to more strictly enforce speed limit enforcement, takes place from July 19 to August 4.

