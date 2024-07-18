2 Amur tiger cubs have their first public outing at Germany’s Cologne Zoo

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Two Amur tiger cubs have had their first public outing at Cologne Zoo in Germany, one of several zoos that has sought to help keep up the numbers of the rare big cats. The cubs — a female named Tochka and a male named Timur — were born in mid-April and now weigh about 13 kilos (28.7 pounds) each. The pair explored their enclosure Thursday together with their mother, 13-year-old Katinka. Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are found in the far east of Russia and northeastern China and are considered endangered.

