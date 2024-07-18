6 bodies were found in a Bangkok hotel room with no signs of violence. Police think they know why

BANGKOK (AP) — Should visitors to Thailand be concerned about their safety after six people were found dead in a locked hotel room in Bangkok? Thai authorities were quick to stress they believed the incident involved a personal dispute and did not reflect any threat to foreign visitors. Thai police believe the six — four Vietnamese nationals, and two U.S. citizens of Vietnamese heritage — died of cyanide poisoning motivated by a dispute over an investment. Forensic evidence and police interviews with relatives of the dead are said to support their hypothesis.

