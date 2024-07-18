Greek singer Despina Vandi refuses to take the stage at a concert in Turkey over a flag dispute

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say Greek pop star Despina Vandi has refused to perform on a stage in Turkey adorned with its flag and portrait of the country’s founding father, prompting the local mayor to ask her to leave her town. The 54-year-old singer was due to perform at a charity concert in Cesme on Wednesday. She refused to make an appearance after authorities declined her request that the flag and poster be removed. Vandi expressed her respect to the audience that had come to see her but accused the organizers of turning the concert into a political event.

