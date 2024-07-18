Group says photos of reclusive tribe on Peru beach show logging concessions are ‘dangerously close’

An advocacy group for Indigenous peoples has released photographs of a reclusive tribe’s members searching for food on a beach in the Peruvian Amazon. Survival International calls it evidence that logging is moving “dangerously close” to the tribe’s territory. The group said the photos it posted this week show members of the Mashco Piro, which it has called the largest “uncontacted” tribe in the world. Several logging companies hold timber concessions inside territory inhabited by the tribe. The group says the proximity raises fears of conflict between logging workers and tribal members. A company that logs in the area, Canales Tahuamanua, has said in the past that it is operating with official authorizations.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.