Kenya bans protests in the capital over security concerns and lack of leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya have banned protests in the capital indefinitely citing a lack of leadership that would ensure peaceful protests. The ban was announced hours before a planned protest for Thursday, in which demonstrators were expected to march to the president’s office calling for his resignation over poor governance. Acting police inspector general, Douglas Kanja, in a statement said the lack of leadership had “made it difficult to enforce safety protocols.” started with calls for legislators to vote against a controversial finance bill that was proposing higher taxes amidst a cost-of-living crisis and ballooning public debt. At least 50 people have died since the protests began on June 18, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

