Long Beach breaks ground on $1.5B railyard expansion at port to fortify US supply chain

KVIA
By
New
Published 2:03 PM

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other officials paid a visit to the port of Long Beach to break ground on a $1.5 billion railyard expansion project that will more than triple the dock’s rail cargo capacity. Thursday’s event celebrated the project dubbed “America’s Green Gateway,” which will expand the existing railyard and link the port to 30 major rail hubs around the country. It aims to streamline rail operations to reduce the environmental impact, traffic congestion, and air pollution caused by cargo trucks. Long Beach and Los Angeles ports handle 40% of all shipping containers entering the country.

Associated Press

